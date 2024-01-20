The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $302.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.64. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

