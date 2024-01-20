The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $59.83. 14,392,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,431,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
