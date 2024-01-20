The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $49.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

