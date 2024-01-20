The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $8.90 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.68.

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

