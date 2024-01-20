The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $68.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

MNST opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,849,000 after buying an additional 4,936,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

