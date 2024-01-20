The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

