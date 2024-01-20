The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after buying an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.63. The company has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

