The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 750.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

