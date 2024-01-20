The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

KR stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

