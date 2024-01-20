The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $105,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

