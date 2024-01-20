The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,153 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.50.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $211.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $214.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

