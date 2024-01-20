Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

