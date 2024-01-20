Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $20,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

