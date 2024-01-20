TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.44

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.44 and last traded at C$32.42, with a volume of 297071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.87.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.63.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.27 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6189024 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
