Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

