Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,579 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.32. 5,893,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,210. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

