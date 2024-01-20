Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,912 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,098,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

