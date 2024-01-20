Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,749 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

