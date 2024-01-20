Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 7.5%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 132,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 142,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

