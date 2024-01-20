TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2 %

TTE opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

