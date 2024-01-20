Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$291,021.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE TOU opened at C$57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.51. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.6142857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.79.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

