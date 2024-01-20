Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$72.50 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$72.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.79.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.51. The stock has a market cap of C$19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $665,943. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

