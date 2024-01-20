Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.79.

TSE TOU opened at C$57.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $665,943. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

