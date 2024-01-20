TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Up 0.7%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 182.10 ($2.32). 586,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,415,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.80 ($2.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About TP ICAP Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.53.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

