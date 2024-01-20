TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,057.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $661.08 and a 52 week high of $1,059.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $992.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $912.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.47.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

