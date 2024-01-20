TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,057.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $992.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $912.99. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $661.08 and a one year high of $1,059.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.47.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

