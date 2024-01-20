Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Guggenheim cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.