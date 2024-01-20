Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.
Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Guggenheim cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Shares of TVTX opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.60.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.
