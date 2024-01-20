Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.