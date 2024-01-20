Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 339,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triumph Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 707,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

