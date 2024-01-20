trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.76.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 663,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of trivago by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55,417 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of trivago by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 704,062 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

