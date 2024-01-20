Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at UBS Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

