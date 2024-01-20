Truist Financial Trims Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price to $26.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,680,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,998,000 after purchasing an additional 670,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.