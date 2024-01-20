Trustees of the Smith College Has $16.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustees of the Smith College cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 18.8% of Trustees of the Smith College’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.54. 3,850,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. The company has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $239.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

