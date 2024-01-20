UBS Group Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

TECK opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

