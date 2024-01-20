Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.2% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 53,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,432,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

