United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

