United Fire Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

United Fire Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of United Fire Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

