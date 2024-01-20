United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

