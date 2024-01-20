United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $156.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.