UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $610.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $502.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.57. The company has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

