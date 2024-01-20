US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

US Foods stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

