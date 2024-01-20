VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Shares Up 0.7%

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 39 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38.

About VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

China Modern Agricultural Information, Inc engages in the production and distribution of fresh milk. It operates through the following businesses: Fresh Milk Sales, Processing and Sales of Green Organic Fertilizer, and Assisting Local Farmers with their Fresh Milk Sales. The company was founded on December 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.