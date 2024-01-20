Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.40. 162,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.