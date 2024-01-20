Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $314.77

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.77 and last traded at $314.41, with a volume of 365189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

