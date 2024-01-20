Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VV traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.68. The company had a trading volume of 375,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,939. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $221.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

