Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

