Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $443.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $443.61. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

