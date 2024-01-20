Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

