Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,294,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.