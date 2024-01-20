Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 6%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 4,409,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,837,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Velo3D Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Velo3D had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The company had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

In related news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $78,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,192,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Velo3D news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 82,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $85,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $92,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $78,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,192,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,480 shares of company stock valued at $216,192 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 679.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

